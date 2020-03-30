Mississippi beaches remain open, social distancing is being enforced

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WKRG) — Beaches on the Mississippi Gulf Coast remain open, but officials are trying to contain the crowds by enforcing social distancing.

Jackson County Supervisors hired four people to monitor the beaches. Their job is to spot and break up groups larger than 10. The monitors are the four constables in Jackson County.

The move came after people complained about large groups on the beaches in Ocean Springs and Pascagoula. Hiring the social distancing monitors is an effort to keep the beaches open for people looking to do something outdoors, but to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The monitors will be along the beaches until the COVID-19 emergency declaration is canceled in Jackson County.

