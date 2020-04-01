Mississippi alters probation check-in because of virus

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is temporarily stopping in-person check-ins for people on probation, parole, house arrest or other forms of community supervision. It’s part of an effort to control the spread of the new coronavirus.

The department says in a news release that instead of going to an office, people under supervision should check in by phone, email or video chat between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays. The change is in effect from Wednesday until at least April 17.

