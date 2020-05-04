Miss. reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s death toll from COVID-19 has topped 300. The state health department announced Sunday that 12 more people have died from the coronavirus disease.

A single-day high of nearly 400 new cases was reported Friday. But the health department reported the number of new positive tests for the coronavirus had slowed by Sunday, with 109 more infections confirmed.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves told “Fox News Sunday,” that Friday’s new case announcement was “a one-day blip” caused by a large number of tests being reported from private labs. He described it as a “data dump” rather than the start of a large spike in Mississippi’s virus outbreak.