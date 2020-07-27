Milton track coach has died from COVID-19

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Milton track and field Coach Joe Austin has died after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19. A friend and fellow coach at Fort Walton Beach High School posted about his friend’s passing.

Kevin Rollins posted in part, “the invisible monster (COVID) is for real. Don’t take it lightly and just because it affected one person one way, doesn’t mean it will affect you the same. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, son, and all Panther Nation.”

Austin’s wife posted about his illness over the past few weeks, updating friends on social media with the details of his struggle with coronavirus. According to her posts, Austin was ill since at least July 11th.

More than 432,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, just over 6,000 people have died, residents and visitors combined, according to the latest report from the health department’s website.

LATEST STORIES