Milton teen fighting COVID-19 moved out of ICU after almost three weeks

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old girl from Milton is making progress almost three weeks after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Halene O’Connell was once in a medically induced coma but last Thursday she was taken off of a ventilator and now she has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

The Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart posted on its Facebook page the following statement along with pictures of Halene wearing boxing gloves surrounded by her medical team: “Every fighter needs an extraordinary team cheering in their corner. Thank you to our amazing multidisciplinary team for rallying Halene to recovery!”

Halene and her family members are thankful to the doctors and community for the support and they hope she will get to go home soon. A GoFundMe has raised more than $14,000 for her.

