Milton High teachers collaborate, post video with heartfelt messages to students

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — With students learning from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers and administrators at Milton High School are telling their students how much they care.

Milton High School teacher Brooke Daniels recruited her co-workers to help put together a inspirational video with messages from teachers — telling their students they miss them and that everything will be okay.

“They were like, ‘We should do it. We should do it,’” Daniels said. “So I sent out an email to teachers and staff and administration out the school, and it literally just blew up my phone.”

The video has pictures of the teachers, holding signs with messages like “We Miss You,” and “It will be alright.”

Milton band director Gray Weaver said when he was asked to be a part of the video, he had to do it.

“To me, teaching is a calling. It’s about kids — what we do is about kids and shaping young lives,” he said. “So, if it was an opportunity to reach out to students, we jumped at opportunity.”

Weaver said being in the education business, it’s teachers jobs to encourage students and be there for them.

“If life, sometimes we’re thrown curveballs, and we just kind of have to hang in there and work our way through it,” Weaver tells his students. “I think we’ll come out better on the backside and stronger than we were.”

The video has since had more than 200 shares on Facebook and hundreds of comments.

