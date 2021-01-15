Milton Community Center open on Wednesday for COVID-19 testing and vaccination only; must schedule appointment

Unedited press release from the City of Milton
On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, the Milton Community Center will be closed for all regularly
scheduled activities. The only activities that will take place on Wednesday are Drive-Through
COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
Only individuals with a confirmed appointment to receive a vaccination will be allowed into the
Community Center during this time on Wednesday. Only the person with the appointment will be
allowed in the building. The only accommodations that will be made are for individuals, with an
appointment, with mobility issues. Face masks must be worn at all times while inside the Milton
Community Center. If there is a line, please practice social distancing while waiting.
Please note: This is NOT a drive-through vaccination. Those with appointments must park and
enter the Community Center to receive the vaccine. Please do NOT enter the building more than 5
minutes prior to your appointed time.
Drive-through testing will be conducted in the Community Center Overflow Parking Lot located
north of the Community Center, on Chuck Prince Street.
For testing or vaccination, it is requested that individuals utilize the following route – From
Dogwood Street or Stewart Street, turn onto Magnolia Street. From Magnolia Street, turn south on
Byrom Street. As you approach the Community Center, the first right hand turn, onto Chuck Prince
Street, is for Drive-Through Testing only. The second right hand turn into the Community Center
Parking Lot is for vaccinations only. Only those with confirmed appointments will be allowed into
the Community Center Parking Lot. When leaving the area from Chuck Prince, turn north (left) on
Byrom Street and exit via James Street. From the Community Center, all vehicles must exit via
Sanders Street to leave area. Exiting the Community Center Parking Lot via Byrom Street is not
allowed. Please follow all traffic control devices and follow all signage.
All others are requested to please avoid from the Byrom Street Area on Wednesday.