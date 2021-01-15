Milton Community Center open on Wednesday for COVID-19 testing and vaccination only; must schedule appointment

Unedited press release from the City of Milton

On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, the Milton Community Center will be closed for all regularly

scheduled activities. The only activities that will take place on Wednesday are Drive-Through

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Only individuals with a confirmed appointment to receive a vaccination will be allowed into the

Community Center during this time on Wednesday. Only the person with the appointment will be

allowed in the building. The only accommodations that will be made are for individuals, with an

appointment, with mobility issues. Face masks must be worn at all times while inside the Milton

Community Center. If there is a line, please practice social distancing while waiting.

Please note: This is NOT a drive-through vaccination. Those with appointments must park and

enter the Community Center to receive the vaccine. Please do NOT enter the building more than 5

minutes prior to your appointed time.

Drive-through testing will be conducted in the Community Center Overflow Parking Lot located

north of the Community Center, on Chuck Prince Street.

For testing or vaccination, it is requested that individuals utilize the following route – From

Dogwood Street or Stewart Street, turn onto Magnolia Street. From Magnolia Street, turn south on

Byrom Street. As you approach the Community Center, the first right hand turn, onto Chuck Prince

Street, is for Drive-Through Testing only. The second right hand turn into the Community Center

Parking Lot is for vaccinations only. Only those with confirmed appointments will be allowed into

the Community Center Parking Lot. When leaving the area from Chuck Prince, turn north (left) on

Byrom Street and exit via James Street. From the Community Center, all vehicles must exit via

Sanders Street to leave area. Exiting the Community Center Parking Lot via Byrom Street is not

allowed. Please follow all traffic control devices and follow all signage.



All others are requested to please avoid from the Byrom Street Area on Wednesday.