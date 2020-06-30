Milton city council votes to rescind declaration requiring face masks

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — After only being in effect for less than 48 hours, the Milton city council voted Monday night to rescind the mayor’s declaration that required people to wear masks inside businesses within city limits.

Mayor Heather Lindsay said she signed the declaration after being advised by local emergency management and health officials after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida.

For about two hours, the mayor and council heard public comments which mostly were in favor of rescinding the declaration and no longer requiring masks.

