Milton city council votes to rescind declaration requiring face masks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — After only being in effect for less than 48 hours, the Milton city council voted Monday night to rescind the mayor’s declaration that required people to wear masks inside businesses within city limits.

Mayor Heather Lindsay said she signed the declaration after being advised by local emergency management and health officials after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida.

For about two hours, the mayor and council heard public comments which mostly were in favor of rescinding the declaration and no longer requiring masks.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories