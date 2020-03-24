Milton City Council declares State of Emergency; City Hall lobby closed, drive thru window open for business

Unedited press release from the City of Milton, Fla.
Milton City Council declared a State of Emergency Monday, March 23, 2020. The city is operating in keeping with its emergency management plan and its pandemic plan.
- All city buildings as well as Milton City Hall lobby are closed to the public. The north service door at city hall is for entry only.
- All essential city functions will continue: public works, water/sewer/gas, sanitation, police, fire, first responders, finance, public information and administration.
- We are encouraging use of online payments at www.miltonfl.org. Online payment fees are removed.
- Drive thru window is open for business. Walk ups are welcome.
- Milton Police Department lobby will remain open.
- Milton City Parks will remain open as long as people practice social distancing.
- Playground equipment, tables, etc. are not sanitized.
