Milton City Council declares State of Emergency; City Hall lobby closed, drive thru window open for business

Unedited press release from the City of Milton, Fla.

Milton City Council declared a State of Emergency Monday, March 23, 2020. The city is operating in keeping with its emergency management plan and its pandemic plan.

  • All city buildings as well as Milton City Hall lobby are closed to the public. The north service door at city hall is for entry only.
  • All essential city functions will continue: public works, water/sewer/gas, sanitation, police, fire, first responders, finance, public information and administration.
  • We are encouraging use of online payments at www.miltonfl.org. Online payment fees are removed.
  • Drive thru window is open for business. Walk ups are welcome.
  • Milton Police Department lobby will remain open.
  • Milton City Parks will remain open as long as people practice social distancing.
  • Playground equipment, tables, etc. are not sanitized.

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
