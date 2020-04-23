Millions using stimulus money for drugs, alcohol, and tobacco

Coronavirus

But new survey also shows a third of Americans will spend part of stimulus money on charities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Almost 24 million Americans will buy drugs, alcohol or tobacco with their stimulus money, according to a new survey from the personal finance website WalletHub.com. The survey also shows 84 percent of Americans want another wave of stimulus checks.

Other findings:

Many people are at risk of going broke: Nearly 160 million Americans are less than three months away from running out of money.

Americans want unemployment insurance to match wages: Around 56 percent of Americans don’t think people’s unemployment income should be more than their previous income.

People are generous during the pandemic: A third of Americans say they will donate part of their stimulus money to coronavirus relief.

The young want checks based on financial impact: Millennials are 25 percent more likely than baby boomers to think that stimulus checks should only be given to people experiencing income loss.

Americans think non-impacted businesses shouldn’t get aid: 70 percent of Americans believe that government help should only be given to businesses with a revenue loss.

See the full survey here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories