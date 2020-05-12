Million-dollar grant to help small businesses rebuild workforce

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many small businesses are struggling to survive, after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Southwest Alabama Partnership for Training and Employment (SWAPTE), a workforce training organization has received a million dollars to put back into those businesses to help them rebuild their workforce.

Here is the unedited press release below:

Southwest Alabama Partnership for Training and Employment (SWAPTE) has $1 million in training dollars to assist small businesses needing to rebuild their workforce. Small businesses whose workforce was impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged to connect with SWAPTE and the Alabama Career Center. Through the On-the-Job Training Program (OJT), SWAPTE will reimburse business owners up to 75% of wages associated with training an eligible new hire for jobs that pay at least $9 per hour. “Our funding dollars can supplement personnel costs for businesses, which in turn could increase cash flow and profits,” Sydney Raine, SWAPTE President said. Additionally, the trainee acquires new skills to ensure the success of the business. SWAPTE is a regional partnership of business, education, labor and community leaders serving Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe, Washington and Wilcox counties. We underwrite regional workforce development activities with funding from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) in partnership with the Alabama Department of Labor and the Alabama Department of Commerce. Businesses interested in learning more about OJT should contact SWAPTE, your local Career Center, or visit www.swapte.org. SWAPTE

