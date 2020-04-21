Midtown man plants over 100 rose bushes in his yard for neighborhood to enjoy

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Although the man that planted this rose garden has always had a passion for roses, this is a great reminder to get out, stop, and smell the roses.

He says he has planted over 100 rose bushes in his for his neighborhood in Midtown Mobile to enjoy in hopes that people will get out of their homes, while still maintaining social distancing, and enjoy the beauty of nature.

There are all different varieties of roses such as long-stem and miniature. The man also says that the garden looks different every day with new and maturing blooms.

