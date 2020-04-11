Metro Jail taking more steps fighting COVID-19 as more officers, inmates test positive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said seven inmates and eight corrections officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

He said there are an additional six inmates being monitored for Coronavirus. For people with loved ones locked inside, the growing numbers are causing alarm.

Lisa Easter said, “I don’t think I’ve ever heard him sound that bad. He’s really sick.” Her fiance is in Metro Jail. She FaceTimed with News 5 outside the barbed wire hoping something will be done to help the man she loves. She said, “It kind of makes me mad because here he is coughing up blood. He can’t even hardly talk to me on the phone because he’s coughing so much.”

Sheriff Sam Cochran said the jail is doing all it can. He said, “We’ve let many people out of jail. We’ve even took a risk on some people getting out of jail. Unfortunatly the people that are in jail now there’s a reason for them to be in jail and they’re the ones that brought this high risk on themselves, but we’re doing everything we can to protect them and to assure that they’re well taken care of.”

He said inmates may actually be safer in the jail with all the extra cleaning measures being taken, like wiping down surfaces three times a day.

Sheriff Cochran said, “The inmates are given hygiene and cleaning fluid to clean their own cells, around them, and keep themselves clean, but they must take care of that themselves within their own cells.”

Sheriff Cochran said there’s a bigger threat of the virus to corrections officers. He said the jail is ramping up its efforts testing them, and hopes to be through next week. He said, “It may be that our corrections officers, similar to other people, are catching it on the outside, and maybe bringing it to them.”

Sheriff Cochran said the jail is taking temperatures of everyone coming in and going out.

Lisa said she’s tried working with her fiance’s public defender to get him out, but said the attorney is not helping.

She feels the only option she has is to come up with money for a new attorney.

LATEST POSTS: