Merced County, Ca. health officials confirm first death related to COVID-19

MERCED COUNTY, CA – On Sunday, the Merced County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) confirmed the first death of COVID-19.

Health officials say the Merced County resident was a male under the age of 65 with underlying health conditions.

“The age of this individual highlights the fact that everyone is vulnerable to this disease,” said Public Health Director Dr. Rebecca Nanyonjo-Kemp.

Health officials say they are drafting additional health orders for various stages of COVID-19 progression in the community; additional orders will be in place within the next few days.