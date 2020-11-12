Members of Red Clay Strays, popular Mobile band, test positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s The Red Clay Strays announced Thursday on the band’s Facebook page that two of the members have COVID-19.

Lead singer Brandon Laine and guitarist Drew Nix wrote that they were doing fine and their symptoms are “super mild.” But the band members stated on Facebook that they were not taking any chances with anyone else’s health.

They are rescheduling shows in Biloxi and Jackson Mississippi that were scheduled for this weekend writing, “If you bought tickets please hold on to ’em for the reschedule because we got a surprise for ya if ya do. Be on the lookout for new dates coming soon. Love y’all.”

The band, like most live acts, has been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic but recently was able to get back on the road and do shows. WKRG News 5 featured them before the pandemic as their star began rising. They had released a new video for their song “Good Godly Woman,” their music t-shirt and poster also making brief cameos in the Stephen King film Dr. Sleep.

