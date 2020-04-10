Meeting Chief John Barber, sworn into the Spanish Fort PD during a pandemic

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Chief John Barber, a former investigator for the Mobile Police Department, isn’t just taking on a role in a new city – but taking on a leadership role during a pandemic.

“Well, I mean assuming a new position as far as being a chief of police in any organization is a little bit of a learning curve,” he said. “And with how things are changing with the virus globally, we’re definitely changing out protocols almost daily around here.”

Chief Barber is also assuming the role during a time when many are looking to the department for guidance.

“I think everybody understands that the next week or two are going to be some of the most challenging weeks with the COVID crisis,” he said.

He tells us the biggest coronavirus-related challenge for him at the moment is not being able to get out and meet with people in the community.

“Something that’s hard to do right now with the current situation we’re in, but I have to go out there and meet business owners and community leaders and find out what kind of challenges they see,” he said.

You can see our full interview with Chief Barber in the video below.

LATEST STORIES: