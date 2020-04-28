Medical Society of Mobile County still in desperate need for donations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Medical Society of Mobile County says they are still in desperate need of donations.

The society has been collecting donations for personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers in Mobile County since March.

The executive director, Wendy Bedsole, says while they have received a lot of donations, they go out as quickly as they come in.

Tuesday morning, she shared a picture of their donation supply and said most of it is already spoken for. She says the need is great.

A picture of the donations to the Medical Society Tuesday morning, most are already spoken for

“Our goal is to help the healers; to provide what they need so they can continue to provide the absolute best care for the community we love,” Bedsole said via a text.

The society is continuing to collect donations this week at their offices: 2701 Airport Blvd. in Mobile. They are in need of all PPE, even disposable gowns, disposable booties. Bedsole says when elective surgeries begin again, there will be a need for those supplies, and says no one can find the protective equipment.











Some of the donations the Medical Society has already received and given back out to healthcare workers

There has been a nationwide shortage of PPE since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

