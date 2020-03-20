Medical Society of Mobile County asking for face mask donations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Physicians and first responders in Mobile are flying through their supply of N-95 face masks.
The Medical Society of Mobile County wants to help.
“We are the professional organization of physicians, with over 900 members from medical students, residents, fellows, practicing, employed, and retired physicians,” said Executive Director Wendy Bedsole. “We have the connections necessary to get these supplies into the hands of those who need them the most as quickly as possible.”
Bedsole says the masks are becoming harder to come by, because citizens started purchasing them as news of the outbreak began
DROPOFF DETAILS:
- New, unopened N-95 Masks, also, disposable nitrile gloves, and disposable eyewear
- Drop off to the Medical Society of Mobile County office (at the intersection of Airport and Florida, next to the Fire Station) 2701 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36606
- Any time between10am and 3pm, Monday –Friday
- Call 251-476-9494 for further details or if different drop off time or day is necessary (even during weekend)
