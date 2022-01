MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The omicron variant of COVID-19 is inundating hospitals and clinics across the country. To help us understand how omicron is different from other COVID variants, Dr. Sira Parcha from USA Health joins WKRG News 5.

Parcha answers our questions, including: How d you know if you have the omicron strain? Is omicron more contagious? Are its symptoms more severe?

Parcha also talks about what he sees in his patients.

For more details, watch the video above.