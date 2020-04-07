Medical Association of Alabama to host statewide PPE donation day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Medical Association of the State of Alabama and their partner county medical societies will be hosting a statewide personal protective equipment, or PPE, donation day on April 13.
This is being done in an effort to help healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be several drop off locations around Alabama, including along the Gulf Coast.
The Medical Association is asking the public and businesses to donate any extra PPE they might have to help physicians on the front lines.
They are asking for the following items: N95 masks, surgical masks, isolation gowns, gloves (latex and latex free), face shields, sterile specimen collection swabs, commercial-grade bleach wipes, alcohol wipes, and hand sanitizer (70% ethyl alcohol).
Drop off locations on the Gulf Coast:
Mobile County – Mobile County Medical Society
2701 Airport Blvd
Mobile, AL 36606
Baldwin County – Thomas Medical Center
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
27961 US Hwy 98
Daphne, AL 36526
South Alabama Family Practice
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
202 W Orange Ave
Foley, AL 36535
