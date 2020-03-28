Measures to keep public transportation safe during COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Each weeknight on News 5 at 10, we’re answering your COVID-19 questions. You can call News 5’s coronavirus hotline and leave us a message with your question. The number is 251-662-3055.

Friday night’s question is about public transportation. One gentleman called to ask why city buses are still running in Mobile, and what’s being done to keep people safe who use public transportation. This is what Mayor Sandy Stimpson is saying about that.

“There is a lot of cleaning, five to ten times the amount of cleaning that’s been going on. And there is a request for people to distance themselves on the seats, in the bus, don’t be sitting by each other, skip a seat and those types of things so that you can get the proper social distancing,” the mayor said.

Mayor Stimpson says there is no plan to halt public transportation.

He said, “Buses need to run as long as possible because there are so many people that don’t have any transportation otherwise to get to the places they need to go and it would be a severe impairment to them to shut the buses down.”

On the Wave Transit system website, there is a chart with steps to help stop the spread of germs. Steps include, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw it away, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, clean frequently touched objects, stay home when you’re sick, and wash your hands often.

Thursday, Wave Transit riders were delayed after a man who appeared to be sick was removed from a bus at a stop near Bel Air Mall as a precaution.