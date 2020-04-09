MCSO: Six inmates 9 officers test positive for COVID-19 in Metro Jail

UPDATE (4/9/2020 1:43)– The Mobile County Sheriffs Office says they have 6 inmates who tested positive and 9 Corrections Officers who have received a positive test for COVID-19.

Tomorrow, Sheriff Sam Cochran will join Mayor Stimpson at his press conference. MCSO will provide an update of numbers at the jail with inmates and Corrections Officers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reports six inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office says more Correctional Officers have the virus than inmates and is working on getting an exact number.

