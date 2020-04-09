MCSO: Six inmates 9 officers test positive for COVID-19 in Metro Jail

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (4/9/2020 1:43)– The Mobile County Sheriffs Office says they have 6 inmates who tested positive and 9 Corrections Officers who have received a positive test for COVID-19. 

Tomorrow, Sheriff Sam Cochran will join Mayor Stimpson at his press conference.  MCSO will provide an update of numbers at the jail with inmates and Corrections Officers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reports six inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office says more Correctional Officers have the virus than inmates and is working on getting an exact number.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories