MCPSS teachers start petition for COVID bonus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Almost 600 people have signed a petition pleading for the Mobile County Public School system to provide employees with some kind of “extraordinary compensation” given how school personnel has had to adapt during the pandemic.

“Extraordinary service compensation because we have done extraordinary work,” said teacher Michelle Holloway. “It would just feel really nice for the people on the outside, who aren’t in the classroom on a daily basis like we are, to say – you know what, we see y’all.”

In Mobile County, students have the option to go to campus or learn virtually, meaning teachers have to physically instruct a room full of students while simultaneously making sure the lesson translates through the screen. Holloway says substantial additional work is required to pull this off.

“Continually multiplying, and there’s no division of duties. You’re just continually multiplying on top and on top and on top and on top,” she said.

The Alabama Education Association pushed the MCPSS board at Tuesday’s salary hearing to either provide bonuses or a pay raise.

We approached Board Vice President William Foster about this after the hearing.

“There have been discussions along those lines and there are still discussions that are currently going on,” he said. He could not provide a timeline as to when any such move could be decided.

Foster also brought up the 1.5 percent raise the board voted in favor of last year, a move that has been standard procedure in recent years.