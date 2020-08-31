MCPSS spends $7 million to prepare for virtual learning, teachers ready for the first day

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) — Tuesday is the first day of school for Mobile County Public Schools after the school system pushed back the beginning of the school year.

Students will be learning virtually for nine weeks because of COVID-19. The school system says because of this, there’s been a lot of preparation that has gone into the first day.



“Basically we’ve had to reinvent public education,” says Rena Philips, the Director of Communications for the Mobile County Public School System.

The school system says they’ve handed out more than 40,000 chromebooks and wifi hotspots. Some of them they had before the pandemic but they purchased thousands more so everyone who needed one would have it for the first day of school.

In total, the school system says they’ve spent more than $7 million to prepare for virtual learning.

Teachers say they’ve been training all month and are ready to welcome students back virtually.

“As much as there has been talk about parents homeschooling, our teachers have really worked their butts off to make sure that they are meeting the needs of all of their students,” says David Dai, a Math Teacher at Alma Bryant High School.

The plan is for students to learn virtually for the first nine weeks of school. Then, the school system will reevaluate whether or not it is safe for students to return to the classroom.

“Our hope is that we can be back in school for the second quarter which starts in November. We’ll be monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases and let people know as soon as we can about that,” says Philips.

If the district reopens after nine weeks, students have three options: They can attend face to face, remotely, or do virtual learning.

