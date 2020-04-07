MCPSS notifying Seniors with enough credits to earn diploma

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School system tells News 5 it is sending out letters to high school seniors who have earned enough credits to graduate the 2019-2020 school year.

MCPSS is sending two types of letters. One tells students if they have already completed their needed credits and were passing when the classes stopped. The other tells those who have not completed their credits how they can finish their requirements.

Rena Phillips with MCPSS says the school year was supposed to end on May 22nd, and for some it still will. But for those who need to finish classes, the State Superintendent says they have until June 5th to do so.

The state has an online portal called Connexus that will allow students to finish the needed courses in a web-based format.

MCPSS says they are working to find a way to honor seniors who will not get a traditional graduation ceremony.

