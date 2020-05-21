MCPSS graduations set to begin, with guidelines

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Graduations for Mobile County Public Schools begin Friday night, with Citronelle High School.

Ceremonies almost didn’t happen this year, it wasn’t until the Alabama Department of Education announced nearly two weeks ago, that high schools would be allowed to host a modified traditional graduation ceremony, as long as they adhered to social distancing requirements.

11 of the Mobile County Public Schools high schools will graduate at Ladd-Peebles Stadium this year, but graduation will look a little different.

“We knew these seniors have worked hard all 13 years of their education, and we wanted to honor them in a way that they could look back on and appreciated and adore like we all did, our graduation, we remember that. So we wanted a ceremony they could all remember, and we think this will be that. They are going to have their moment. They’re going to walk across the stage in a cap and gown, they won’t have any contact with anybody. No shaking hands, that sort of thing. But, their family will be able to watch. And we think this will be a very momentous occasion for them,” said Rena Phillips, the director of communications for MCPSS.

Along with the typical cap and gown, each senior will also be given a mask by the school system. And each guest will be required to wear one when they enter the stadium.

“If you don’t have a mask, you won’t be allowed into the stadium,” said Phillips.

Social distancing will also be enforced, students will sit six feet apart on the football field, while five members of their families will sit six feet apart in the home side of the stands at Ladd.

The school system says they’re serious about the safety of their guests and students, and are taking precautions.

They expect no more than 1,800 inside the stadium that normally seats just under 39,000.

“The two largest high schools are being split into two graduation ceremonies, so we can keep the number in the crowd down,” said Phillips.

Security will be enforcing the masks and social distancing, and the school system recommends those who are sick, to stay home.

They will live stream the graduations on mcpssTV and on Facebook for those who can’t make it. The only graduation that will not be streamed live is Augusta Evans, it will air on Tuesday, June 2nd.

“This class has experienced things none of us could have ever expected, so they will be able to remember this for the rest of their lives, definitely,” said Phillips.

The full list of graduations:

Each senior will receive a free DVD copy of the graduation.

The list of full requirements are located on the Mobile County Public Schools’ Facebook Page:

