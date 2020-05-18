MCPSS gets national recognition for pandemic learning program

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System is getting national recognition for how they have adapted to teaching during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school system has been braodcasting daily live learning sessions through mcpssTV.

On Friday, the school system got the news their “LIVE Lessons” would be spotlighted by the Council of Chief State School Officers and XQ (Rethink Together Forum), which is part of the #GraduateTogether special that aired on all major networks and across social media on Saturday night.

“We have reinvented public education in a matter of weeks. No one thought the school year would end this way, but I’ve been very impressed with the way that Mobile County has been able to pull together and do some very innovative things to keep our children learning,” said Rena Phillips, Director of Communications for MCPSS.

As part of the forum, each state was asked to post a graduation message from its state superintendent, and to nominate a teacher, student, or innovative program that has made an impact during this pandemic.

The Alabama Department of Education chose to highlight mcpssTV’s LIVE Lessons.

“To get this national recognition has been phenomenal. Because we know we have been working hard, all of our teachers have been truly innovative throughout this pandemic. And to see that get this national recognition is just rewarding, it’s really great,” said Phillips.

A highlight of their program was posted on the Rethink Together Forum’s website.