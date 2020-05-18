MCPSS gets national recognition for pandemic learning program

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System is getting national recognition for how they have adapted to teaching during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school system has been braodcasting daily live learning sessions through mcpssTV.

On Friday, the school system got the news their “LIVE Lessons” would be spotlighted by the Council of Chief State School Officers and XQ (Rethink Together Forum), which is part of the #GraduateTogether special that aired on all major networks and across social media on Saturday night.

“We have reinvented public education in a matter of weeks. No one thought the school year would end this way, but I’ve been very impressed with the way that Mobile County has been able to pull together and do some very innovative things to keep our children learning,” said Rena Phillips, Director of Communications for MCPSS.

As part of the forum, each state was asked to post a graduation message from its state superintendent, and to nominate a teacher, student, or innovative program that has made an impact during this pandemic.

The Alabama Department of Education chose to highlight mcpssTV’s LIVE Lessons.

“To get this national recognition has been phenomenal. Because we know we have been working hard, all of our teachers have been truly innovative throughout this pandemic. And to see that get this national recognition is just rewarding, it’s really great,” said Phillips.

A highlight of their program was posted on the Rethink Together Forum’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories