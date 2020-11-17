MCHD to offer free COVID-19 testing ahead of Thanksgiving

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. The portable Abbott ID Now uses a nasal swab to detect acute and infectious cases of COVID-19. ProHEALTH is offering the new service, which can deliver a test result in a s little as 15 minutes, at its centers in the tri-state area. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 testing ahead of traveling or gathering during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health, its primary care division, “Know B4U Go,” and is intended to protect your family as well as other travelers. The testing will take place Saturday, November 21.

It is rapid COVID-19 testing, you will be given results while you wait. Appointments will be available, but walk-ins will also be allowed.

The test is free, and you do not need to be displaying symptoms to be tested.

Testing times and locations (all Saturday, November 21):

Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street, Mobile): 8 a.m. to noon

Dauphin Island Parkway Health Center (2601 Dauphin Island Parkway, Mobile): 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eight Mile Health Center (4909 Saint Stephens Road, Prichard): 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Mobile Health Center (950 East Coy Smith Highway, Mount Vernon): 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Semmes Health Center (3810 Wulff Road East, Semmes): 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Women’s Health Center (248 Cox Street, Mobile) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer these considerations to slow the

spread of COVID-19 during small holiday gatherings.

