MCHD to hold vaccination clinic for eligible groups

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Alabama is low and critically low at the Mobile County Health Department.

But, the health department says they have some first doses available for those who are eligible and want to be vaccinated. “Right now the health department has very little first doses available,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

The health department will hold a vaccination event on Jan. 27 at the Alabama Cruise Terminal from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The groups eligible: people 75 years of age and older, first responders, health care workers with direct exposure to COVID-19-infected patients, and those who work in health related-occupations with direct exposure to COVID-19-infected patients.

“We just beg your patience as we try to work through some of the realities,” said Dr. Murphree.

The health department is also no longer accepting appointments for vaccines given at the Alabama Cruise Terminal.

They will provide updates on events on their website.