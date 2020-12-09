MCHD to hold free COVID-19 testing event before Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department will be holding another COVID-19 testing event ahead of Christmas.

This month’s free testing event is scheduled for Saturday, December 19th. Testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at three locations.

TESTING LOCATIONS:

Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street, Mobile)

Eight Mile Health Center (4900 Saint Stephens Road, Prichard)

Semmes Health Center (3810 Wulff Road East)

You do not need an appointment, testing is on a first-come, first-served basis. You will remain in your car for the test. The health department asks you to bring a pen and something to write on to fill out the necessary paperwork.

This will be rapid testing, meaning you will be able to get results while you wait, and you do not need to have any COVID-19 symptoms to be tested.

This comes after the health department hosted a “Know B4U Go” event prior to Thanksgiving. The health department says that event was very successful. The idea behind that event was for people to get tested for the virus before traveling or gathering during the holiday week. 889 people were tested that Saturday, 32 tested positive.

According to MCHD, their epidemiologists estimate ‘this testing prevented more than 90 additional cases by informing individuals of their status.’

If you can’t attend December’s “Know B4U Go” event, Family Health, MCHD’s primary care division, offers testing Monday – Friday. Call (251) 690-8889 to schedule an appointment.

