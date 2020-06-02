MCHD testing healthcare facility employees for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) started FREE testing Tuesday to long-term healthcare facilities for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Dr. Rendi Murphree says they are working with an EMS department and the state public health lab to get the tests and supplies needed.

Currently in the county, 27 facilities are COVID-19 free. MCHD hopes to test all nursing home staff in the county at least once to gather data about the spread.

“If an employee tests positive, the guidance is if there is enough staff to maintain the critical care of the patients, the employee would go home for ten days if they are asymptomatic, and longer if they are symptomatic.”

Facilities that would like to to be tested can contact the health department at 251-690-8158. MCHD will do 1-3 facilities a day.

To hear more about the free health care testing, watch the video above.

LATEST STORIES: