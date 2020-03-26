MCHD: Some restaurant workers not wearing gloves

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Rendi Murprhee with the Mobile County Health Department says they are getting reports of restaurant workers preparing food without gloves. Dine-in is closed for all restaurants in the county, but drive-thru and carry out are still allowed.

Murphree says it’s great that people are supporting local businesses during the coronavirus crisis, but precautions need to be taken, “we recommend that restaurant workers wear gloves when preparing food for any take out service, we are getting reports from concerned citizens that that food preparers are not wearing gloves when they arrive to get their takeout.”

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories