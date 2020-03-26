MCHD: Some restaurant workers not wearing gloves

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Rendi Murprhee with the Mobile County Health Department says they are getting reports of restaurant workers preparing food without gloves. Dine-in is closed for all restaurants in the county, but drive-thru and carry out are still allowed.

Murphree says it’s great that people are supporting local businesses during the coronavirus crisis, but precautions need to be taken, “we recommend that restaurant workers wear gloves when preparing food for any take out service, we are getting reports from concerned citizens that that food preparers are not wearing gloves when they arrive to get their takeout.”

