MCHD recommends everyone should wear face masks while shopping by Friday

Pedestrian uses her phone while wearing a face mask. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department recommends everyone should wear face masks beginning Friday during retail operations.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold said as of 8 a.m. Friday, the health department highly recommends wearing face covers during retail operations.

Watch the full press conference in the video below:

