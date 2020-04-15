MCHD recommends everyone should wear face masks while shopping by Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department recommends everyone should wear face masks beginning Friday during retail operations.
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold said as of 8 a.m. Friday, the health department highly recommends wearing face covers during retail operations.
Watch the full press conference in the video below:
