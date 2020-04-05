MCHD releases data on COVID-19 patients in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Below is a release from the Mobile County Health Department about information on COVID-19 patients in Mobile:

This summary describes data on COVID-19 patients available in the Alabama Department of Public

Health surveillance system (ALNBS) at 7:00 pm the previous day. Investigations of patients reported in recent days are ongoing and may be incomplete.

Current key points:

• Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, had this comment today, “As Health

Officer for Mobile County, in order to protect yourself please follow these guidelines when with

another person who is not living in your household. I encourage our residents to please not ride

two persons on a golf cart. When out walking, physically separate by 6 feet. Also, do not ride in

somebody else’s car. People can have the COVID-19 coronavirus for several days before they

show symptoms and shed the virus. God bless and stay safe.”

• On Sunday, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced the sixth Reported Death of a

Mobile County resident. No additional information is available at this time. The number for Died

From Illness remains at five.

• On the ADPH dashboard, Reported Deaths and Died From Illness represent the number of

individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died

from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a

physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is

attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in Died From Illness. Reported Death

totals are cumulative and will never decrease.

• As of Sunday, the number of tested from Mobile County by a lab is 914.

• In cooperation with Governor Kay Ivey’s Office, ADPH has created these Stay at Home

Frequently Asked Questions for Individuals

(https://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/assets/cov-stay-at-home-faq-ind.pdf) and

FAQs for Businesses (https://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/assets/cov-stay-athome-faq-bus.pdf) addressing the most asked questions related to the latest emergency order

(https://alabamapublichealth.gov/legal/assets/soe-covid19-040320.pdf) from State Health

Officer Dr. Scott Harris which went into effect April 4 at 5 p.m.

• On Sunday, Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner issued a mandatory curfew for residents of Prichard

from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Read the information at https://www.thecityofprichard.org/4-05-20-

press-release-mandatory-curfew/

• On Saturday, CDC recommended this: No More Commercial Transportation for Cruise Ship

Travelers Arriving at U.S. Ports During COVID-19 Pandemic. Cruise line companies must get

asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cruise ship travelers directly to their homes via chartered

or private transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Commercial flights and public

transportation may no longer be used.

• According to ADPH, the statewide number of total tested is 13,078. The statewide number of

hospitalizations is 231.

• On Wednesday, MCHD began to release information characteristics of Mobile County residents

who have been confirmed to have COVID-19. The number had to reach 50 without inadvertently

releasing individual information protected by the Health Insurance Portability and

Accountability Act (HIPAA) Privacy Rule. The data provides information on ages, gender, race

and hospitalization. Some ZIP Code information is also provided, but because of HIPAA we are

not able to release the number of cases for ZIP Codes with less than 20,000 residents. This

information is available on the “IloveMCHD” Facebook page and

http://mchd.org/General/Bulk_Documents.aspx?type=News&index=3&subindex=1

• ADPH has created a coronavirus dashboard map. It is reported in real time. It can be found at

https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786

a509d82c8cf0f7. The site also lists testing sites in Alabama.

• MCHD is offering Facebook Live segments providing COVID-19 updates. It is set to run at

approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on “IloveMCHD.” It is available to the public to

view and the media to share. Recorded segments can also be found on our YouTube channel.

• To sign up for the most recent emails from CDC, go to this page

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

• To see the transcript and audio recording of the latest CDC news conference, go to this page

https://www.cdc.gov/media/index.html

• To see the Johns Hopkins interactive web-based dashboard on COVID-19 cases, go to this page

https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf

6

• To see CDC guidance for Healthcare Facilities, go to this page

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/healthcare-facilities/index.html

• To see ADPH guidance, go to this page

http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html

