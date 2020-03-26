MCHD: Numbers of people hospitalized in Alabama won’t be shared with the public

Coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 viewers have been asking for several days how many people are in local hospitals, and if the hospitals are being overwhelmed. WKRG News 5 has been asking for information from local officials about that for a few days.

Thursday, however, the Mobile County Health Department said that information was on a “need to know” basis and is only being shared with certain people and individuals. MCHD Epidemiologist, Dr. Rendi Murphree, told reporters, “Hospitals are uploading that information three times daily to the Alabama Instant Notification System. These numbers include all their bed types including negative pressure rooms and ventilators.” That includes not only Mobile County but the entire state.

Mobile County has 18 cases of covid-19.

