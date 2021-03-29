MCHD: No line at Alabama Cruise Terminal COVID-19 vaccination clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department said there is no waiting and no line at its first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Alabama Cruise Terminal as of 2:30 p.m. The clinic lasts until 4 p.m.

First-dose vaccination event

o Alabama Cruise Terminal | 201 S. Water Street, Mobile

o Monday, March 29 | 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Those currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are those included in Phases 1A and 1B, as well as

individuals 55 years of age and older and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,

individuals ages 16 to 54 with high-risk medical conditions, critical workers in the following areas who were not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1B: transportation and logistics, waste and

wastewater, food service (includes restaurant staff), shelter and housing (construction), finance (bank tellers), information technology and communication, energy, legal, media and public safety (engineers).