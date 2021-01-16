MCHD: Nearly 950 vaccinated in county’s first COVID-19 vaccination event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department says 949 people were vaccinated in the county’s first COVID-19 vaccination event.

The health department hosted the event for those 75 years of age and older and first responders at the Alabama Cruise Terminal on Saturday.

There were long lines and a long wait Saturday morning, but by the afternoon, the wait was about 15 minutes.

There was a slight hiccup during the transition period from giving the vaccine to those 75 and older and first responders, when ALDOT signs on I-10 said they reached capacity and were closed. The health department says they actually got a smaller turnout from first responders and were able to open the vaccination clinic back up to those 75 years of age and older.

The health department says they have administered close to 2,000 doses of the vaccine this week and plan to continue to do events like this moving forward.