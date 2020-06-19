MCHD: Masks required by restaurant employees, salad bars/buffets to remain closed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Brad Philips with the Mobile County Health Department spoke Friday about restaurants operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philips says the Safer at Home order in Alabama has specific ‘shalls’ in the order creating mandatory rules restaurants must follow in order to operate in the State.

Masks:

“Employees that are in direct contact serving customers or interactions with customers are to wear facial coverings that cover their mouth and their nose. This is for those employees who deal directly with the customers. Now that doesn’t necessarily involve the person in the back that is cooking, although we’d still recommend that they wear one.” Brad Philips, District Manager of inspection services.

Capacity:

Phillips says MCHD has heard statements about restaurants being allowed to operate at 50% capacity under the Safer at Home order.

“This was never included in the original order but what the order does do is limit capacity in that patrons have to be seated 6-feet apart using those social distancing requirements.” Brad Philips, District Manager of inspection services.

Under the order, different dining groups must stay 6-feet apart. Groups are restricted to 8 people per table.

Self Service:

“Self service areas, things where the customers get their own food or drink, those things are prohibited at this time. So the drink fountains, salad bars, buffet, all of those are not allowed under the current order.” Brad Philips, District Manager of inspection services.

