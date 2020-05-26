MCHD: Last week results in highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department says last week resulted in the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one week in the county.
The results are reported through the week ending on Saturday, May 23, 2020. According to the MCHD, 299 cases were reported during that week. According to the graph the health department provided, 299 cases were also reported in the week of April 5. (See Figure 1. below)
According to the health department, as of May 26, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., 2,043 cases have been reported, with 111 deaths since they started tracking the virus.
For a full breakdown of the numbers, see the document below.
LATEST STORIES:
- Alabama alligator hunt registration opens June 2
- Diver talks about encounter with Great White Shark south of Orange Beach
- Mobile Baykeeper provides DIY litter kits to help with increasing litter along rivers
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- A white woman has apologized after calling police on a black man: ‘There’s an African American man threatening my life’