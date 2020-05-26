MCHD: Last week results in highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one week

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department says last week resulted in the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one week in the county.

The results are reported through the week ending on Saturday, May 23, 2020. According to the MCHD, 299 cases were reported during that week. According to the graph the health department provided, 299 cases were also reported in the week of April 5. (See Figure 1. below)

According to the health department, as of May 26, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., 2,043 cases have been reported, with 111 deaths since they started tracking the virus.

For a full breakdown of the numbers, see the document below.

