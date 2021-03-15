MCHD holds extended COVID-19 vaccination clinic the day eligibility expands

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department will hold a first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic next Monday, the same day Alabama moves into Phase 1C eligibility.

The clinic will happen Monday, March 22, at the Alabama Cruise Terminal from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. This is the same day those with high-risk medical conditions and people who are 55 years and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Phase 1C includes people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, those 16 years old or older with high-risk medical conditions such as:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state

Solid organ transplant

Obesity, BMI greater than 30

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 1 and 2 diabetes

Other medical conditions as determined by their medical provider

Eligibility will also expand to frontline workers not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1b. The following industries are included:

Transportation and logistics

Waste and wastewater

Food service (includes restaurant staff)

Shelter and housing (construction)

Finance (bank tellers)

Information technology and communication

Energy

Legal

Media

Public safety (engineers)

Mobile County Health Officer, Dr. Bert Eichold, says they have had people request an evening vaccination clinic. This is the second time they have offered an evening vaccination clinic. The first one, in January, was open to those 75-years-old and older, first responders and health care workers. More than 900 people were vaccinated.

“We still have a ways to go, but get vaccinated when you get an opportunity,” said Dr. Eichold.