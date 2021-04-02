MCHD expands vaccine eligibility starting today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older starting immediately.

This comes after Governor Kay Ivey announced Alabama is expanding vaccine eligibility to all individuals 16 and older starting Monday, April 5th.

The health department is currently holding a COVID-19 vaccine event at the Alabama Cruise Terminal until 4 p.m. Friday. Anyone 16 and older will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine.

FULL RELEASE FROM MCHD:

Following the announcement by Gov. Kay Ivey that Alabama will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all individuals age 16 and older starting Monday, April 5, the Mobile County Health Department has decided to immediately adopt the new guidelines.

MCHD is currently conducting a COVID-19 vaccine event at the Alabama Cruise Terminal (201 South Water Street in Mobile) until 4 p.m. Anyone age 16 and older will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine at this time.

The news release from ADPH about the governor’s announcement can be found at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/news/2021/04/02.html