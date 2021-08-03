MCHD expanding COVID-19 services into Shoppes of Bel Air

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department’s (MCHD) COVID-19 Response Team is expanding its vaccination and testing services to The Shoppes at Bel Air.

MCHD will be set up in the location previously occupied by the Forever 21 clothing store at at 3299 Joe Treadwell Drive in midtown Mobile. Entry will be limited to the exterior doors between Dillard’s and H&M department stores.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccines and walk-in rapid testing from 2-7 p.m.

Beginning on Thursday, Aug. 5, the schedule will expand from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each weekday.

The public can get either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older), the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older), or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older). Parents will need to sign a consent form for any person under 18 who wishes to receive the vaccine. The parent does not have to be present, but a signed consent form is required.

Rapid testing is free for all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

People requesting a molecular test (Abbott ID Now) or a PCR test (through LabCorp) for personal

preference or travel must be tested at a Family Health location. Appointments for these specific tests can

be made by calling 251-690-8889.

Rapid testing will continue at the Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou St. in Mobile) and

Newburn Building (248 Cox St. in Mobile). These facilities will offer the testing Mondays through

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented

to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, be prepared to wait for MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system. Those needing their second dose can return to any of the MCHD sites listed above.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, please call 251-690-8889.

For more information on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243). Information is also available under the events section of MCHD’s Facebook page.