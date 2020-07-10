MCHD concerned after record-breaking COVID-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has concerns after Mobile County’s record-breaking reported COVID-19 single day cases. Dr. Rendi Murphree with MCHD said she felt this spike in confirmed cases was a real increase.

According to MCHD, the number of people hospitalized from COVID-19 statewide doubled in the last seven days. Dr. Murphree suggested those that were not showing critical symptoms to go to urgent care centers instead of the hospital to leave hospital beds available.

News 5 asked MCHD “Do they believe the county/state should take more drastic measures to contain this spike?”

Dr. Murphree answered, “Yes, I do. But I don’t make those decisions. What we have to rely on now is what we have to protect us now.” Suggesting physical distancing, wearing masks, covering coughs, and all the public health messages the public has received to stay safe the past few months during the pandemic.

Dr. Murphree finished the presser by suggesting religious services to return to online services or by spreading out the distance between households further.

To see the full presser see the video above.

