MCHD: Clerical error mistakenly lists death as COVID-19 for nursing home resident

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Rendi Murphree of the Mobile County Health Department said a clerical error on a death certificate listed the cause of death for a nursing home resident as COVID-19. She says however that resident did not die from the virus but another cause. Shirley Richardson’s family spoke to WKRG News 5 after reading the death certificate. She was 77-years-old when she passed away on Easter morning at Crowne Healthcare on Navco Road in Mobile. Her husband of 52 years Joseph described her as “a great woman, mother, grandmother and the best friend I ever had in my life.”

The family initially said they found out about the COVID-19 death by reading the death certificate and were never told by the nursing home that their loved one died from it. But again, it turns out the resident did not die from coronavirus. Richardson’s husband confirms to WKRG News 5 that Crowne Healthcare contacted him today about the mistake.

Since early March, the facility has had 49 residents and 45 employees test positive for the virus. Today they have 23 positive cases in the facility. One employee and 9 residents have died from COVID-19 at the facility.

In a statement from Crowne Healthcare CEO, Bryan Jones says the facility starting Monday is “systematically emptying a wing of our facility, having that wing professionally sanitized, and then reintroducing to this wing residents who test negative for the virus. We plan to continue this process throughout our facility in an effort to confine and eradicate the virus from the building.”

In that statement the CEO also commended the staff for their valiant fight against the virus and said the losses of their residents and employees are painful.

