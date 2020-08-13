MCHD: Case numbers are going down because people are wearing masks

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Unified Command, which consists of; the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD), Mobile County Commission, and the City of Mobile, sent a message Thursday applauding the residents of Mobile County for stepping up and doing what is needed to help decrease the transmission of COVID-19.

Here are the numbers from the last two weeks:

The following is a full statement sent by the Unified Command.

Mobile County Unified Command commends residents in efforts against COVID-19 MOBILE, Alabama — The Unified Command – consisting of the Mobile County Health Department, Mobile County Commission, and the City of Mobile – applauds the residents of Mobile County for stepping up and doing what is needed to help decrease the transmission of COVID-19. “On behalf of the Mobile County Unified Command, we would like to commend the residents of Mobile County for stepping up and doing what is needed to help decrease the transmission of COVID-19,” Dr. Eichold said. “We have had a downward trend over the last 14 days. “We believe the masking is having an effect and people are taking it more seriously. Without a vaccine or an accepted treatment to deal with this disease, every measure we can take helps to keep Mobile County residents safe.” On July 15, Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris issued the “Safer at Home” health order requiring facial coverings in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. This covered each individual when within 6 feet of a person from another household, in an indoor space open to the general public, a vehicle operated by a transportation service, or an outdoor space when 10 or more people are gathered, with a few exceptions. In early July, the percent of laboratory tests positive for the novel coronavirus was 22 percent in Mobile County. The percent positive laboratory tests for COVID-19 has declined since then, with the previous week’s figures coming in at 16 percent.

The best way to protect yourself and others is to follow these everyday preventative actions:

Wear a cloth face cover when you go out in public.

Wash your hands frequently.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

