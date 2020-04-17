MCHD and Family Health to expand operations next week

Unedited press release from MCHD

MOBILE, Alabama — Because of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Alabama, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) had to make temporary changes to its operations. However, one location will be coming back online next week.

Family Health, the primary care division of MCHD, will resume modified operations Monday, April 20, at the Eight Mile Health Center (4009 Saint Stephens Road). The site will be open Mondays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for well children ages 1 year old to less than 5 years old. The number of people accompanying the child should be limited to one parent or guardian in order to maintain adequate social distancing.

The adjusted schedules for the other open health centers are as follows:

• Newburn Health Center (Monday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 248 Cox Street in Midtown Mobile) will see well babies (patients 12 months old or younger) for well child checks.

• OB services and limited family planning services will be offered at the Women’s Health Center directly behind the Newburn Health Center (Monday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

• Urgent Care at the Keeler Memorial Building (Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 251 North Bayou Street in Mobile). Only sick patients should go to Keeler’s Urgent Care.

• Drive-in COVID-19 testing of symptomatic patients (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.). To receive an appointment, the public should call 251-410-MCHD (6243). The person answering the phone will determine if they are eligible (e.g. fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.) for COVID-19 testing.

The following capabilities remain available:

• For those requiring a Food Handler card, they are available on-line by visiting https:// mchd.statefoodsafety.com/ For those needing the Food and Beverage Card, they will only need to get the online Food Handler for now. MCHD will not be enforcing the beverage portion at this time. They will be able to upgrade the beverage portion once classes resume.

• Vital Records is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. We ask that all clients use the front door at the Keeler campus (251 North Bayou Street) for screening prior to entering the agency for vital statistics. Only three clients can be seen at a time. Vital Records can also be ordered online from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Print and mail (http://mchd.org/General/Home.aspx; selects Services and click Marriage/Birth Certificates) a vital records application request to ADPH, Center for Health Statistics, Box 5625, Montgomery, AL 36103-5625, along with your payment of $15.

The following Healthcare Lines are available to assist our patients Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

• Medical Triage Line at 251-690-8978

• Pharmacy Refill Line at 251-445-8635

• COVID-19 Information Line at 251-410-MCHD (6243)

