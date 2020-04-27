MCHD and Family Health to expand operations next week

Unedited press release from MCHD

MOBILE, Alabama — Because of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Alabama, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) had to make temporary changes to its operations. However, one location will be adding services next week.

Family Health, the primary care division of MCHD, will provide an additional day of appointments starting on April 27 at the Women’s Health Center (248 Cox Street in Midtown Mobile). OB services and limited family planning services have been offered on Mondays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those services will also now be provided on Wednesdays at the same times.

The adjusted schedules for the other open health centers are as follows:

• Newburn Health Center (Monday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 248 Cox Street in

Midtown Mobile) will see well babies (patients 12 months old or younger) for well child

checks. The number of people accompanying the child should be limited to one parent or

guardian in order to maintain adequate social distancing.

• Eight Mile Health Center (Monday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 4009 Saint Stephens

Road) is open for well children ages 1 year old to less than 5 years old. The number of people

accompanying the child should be limited to one parent or guardian in order to maintain

adequate social distancing.

• Urgent Care at the Keeler Memorial Building (Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,

251 North Bayou Street in Mobile). Only sick patients should go to Keeler’s Urgent Care.

• Drive-in COVID-19 testing of symptomatic patients (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30

p.m.). To receive an appointment, the public should call 251-410-MCHD (6243). The person

answering the phone will determine if they are eligible (e.g. fever, cough, shortness of breath,

etc.) for COVID-19 testing.

The following capabilities remain available:

• For those requiring a Food Handler card, they are available on-line by visiting https://

mchd.statefoodsafety.com/ For those needing the Food and Beverage Card, they will only need

to get the online Food Handler for now. MCHD will not be enforcing the beverage portion at

this time. They will be able to upgrade the beverage portion once classes resume.

• Vital Records is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. We ask

that all clients use the front door at the Keeler campus (251 North Bayou Street) for screening

prior to entering the agency for vital statistics. Only three clients can be seen at a time. Vital

Records can also be ordered online from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Print and

mail (http://mchd.org/General/Home.aspx; selects Services and click Marriage/Birth

Certificates) a vital records application request to ADPH, Center for Health Statistics, Box

5625, Montgomery, AL 36103-5625, along with your payment of $15.

The following Healthcare Lines are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

• Medical Triage Line at 251-690-8978

• Pharmacy Refill Line at 251-445-8635

• COVID-19 Information Line at 251-410-MCHD (6243)

LATEST STORIES: