MCHD: 0-4 year old child tests positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department says a 0-4 year old child has tested positive for COVID-19 in an update Wednesday, April 8th.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, commented, “A large number of positive cases were reported overnight. We think there has been an increase in lab processing over a short period of time. A 0-4 year old child has tested positive and is recovering at home.”

As of Wednesday, the number of tested from Mobile County by a lab is 1,391. According to the ADPH, the statewide number of total tested is 18,982. The statewide number of hospitalizations is 314.

The ADPH has created a coronavirus dashboard map. It is reported in real-time. It can be found here.

