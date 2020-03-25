McGill-Toolen soccer players take on ‘Toilet Paper Challenge’

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: McGill-Toolen Women’s Soccer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With schools shut down over the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes are getting creative in order to pass the time.

One trend that has emerged is the Toilet Paper Challenge, where soccer players try to juggle a roll, similar to how they would a ball.

McGill-Toolen’s women’s soccer team on Wednesday shared a mashup of several TikTok videos of players taking part in the challenge.

“Our soccer team is practicing #socialdistancing while getting some creative practice time in and having some fun during this difficult time!” the team wrote in the post.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories