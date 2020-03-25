McGill-Toolen soccer players take on ‘Toilet Paper Challenge’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With schools shut down over the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes are getting creative in order to pass the time.

One trend that has emerged is the Toilet Paper Challenge, where soccer players try to juggle a roll, similar to how they would a ball.

McGill-Toolen’s women’s soccer team on Wednesday shared a mashup of several TikTok videos of players taking part in the challenge.

“Our soccer team is practicing #socialdistancing while getting some creative practice time in and having some fun during this difficult time!” the team wrote in the post.

