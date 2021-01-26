McGill-Toolen assistant basketball coach dies after battling COVID-19

Courtesy: McGill-Toolen Catholic School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Longtime volunteer assistant basketball coach at McGill-Toolen, Mark Shelley, has died.

Shelley had been battling COVID-19 for two months in the hospital. Phillip Murphy, the head basketball coach says he fought hard during those two months. “He’s going to be dearly missed, and we just want to continue to pray for his family,” said Murphy.

Murphy says the McGill-Toolen basketball team is playing the rest of their season in Shelley’s honor.

Shelley graduated from McGill-Toolen, played basketball as a student, and worked and volunteered at the school.

